close
Thu May 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 9, 2019

Three people killed due to wall collapse in Golarchi

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 9, 2019

SUKKUR: At least three people including two women were killed due to the collapse of the wall of a rice mill on Wednesday in Golarchi. The report said the wall of a rice mill suddenly collapsed crushing two women and a man under the debris. The volunteers reached to rescue the victims but they could not survive. The victims were identified as Pathani, Khadija Shaikh and Misri Shaikh.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan