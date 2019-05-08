Three people killed due to wall collapse in Golarchi

SUKKUR: At least three people including two women were killed due to the collapse of the wall of a rice mill on Wednesday in Golarchi. The report said the wall of a rice mill suddenly collapsed crushing two women and a man under the debris. The volunteers reached to rescue the victims but they could not survive. The victims were identified as Pathani, Khadija Shaikh and Misri Shaikh.