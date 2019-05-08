Rise of surveillance capitalism

A few years ago, after the 2008 financial crash, Matt Taibbi of Rolling Stone described Goldman Sachs, that great titan of financial capitalism, as a “great vampire squid wrapped around the face of humanity, relentlessly jamming its blood funnel into anything that smells like money.” Fast forward almost ten years and you could say the same, and much worse, about surveillance capitalism, according to Shoshana Zuboff author of 'Surveillance Capitalism: The Fight for a Human Future at the New Frontier of Power'.

This time though the squid is even bigger and it is jamming its blood funnel, via smart phones, smart TVs, tablets & soon even smart homes, into every last nook and cranny of our individual & collective privacy. The very thing that was suppose to set us free and serve us, as internet creator Tim Berners Lee had hoped, has now evolved as Lee said “into an engine of inequity and division; swayed by powerful forces who use it for their own agendas.” The capture & commodification of our data, the predatory construction of user profiles and surveillance is in the DNA of surveillance capitalism. Cambridge Analytica is only the tip of the iceberg.

Zuboff points out in her brilliant book that all pervasive, stealthy and omnipresent surveillance capitalism has exploited human experience to collect free raw material for translation into behavorial data. The behavorial surplus-our emotions, fears, our voices and our personalities-is then fed into thinking ‘machine intelligence’, and then reconfigured into predictive products. Products specifically designed to anticipate what you will do today, tomorrow, and next week by means of behavorial modification. But not only does surveillance capitalism predict it also nudges us, influencing our behaviour through personalised and intrusive targeted advertising.

As she memorably puts it: once we searched Google, now Google (and the rest) searches us. We have been digitally dispossessed by the remorseless logic of big tech’s profit imperative. Whereas before it was the social and natural world that was subordinated to the market dynamic now, as she puts it, it is our very human experience that is ripe for extractive profit.

Our data, remorsely collected in recent years, without our true consent, has been weaponised against us with military efficiency, as stated by Tim Cook that is, of Apple, no less-creating a digital profile that lets companies know us better than we know ourselves.

Far-fetched or implausible? Ponder this.

Wearable emotion trackers have integrated sensors which measure & track the wearer’s biometric signals (skin temperature, heart rate & blood volume pulse). The data is then sent via wireless technologies such as Bluetooth to a connected appliance. A huge data-set set is then compiled, no doubt, which can bealgorithmically analysed so as to spot patterns and correlations from which future behaviour can be predicted. Perhaps every time we are feeling a bit down we’ll get a zap of Oxytocin or Serotonin from our watches.

This is all marketed as consumer wellness, but it is really an assault on our unconscious selves that helps businesses sell dodgy products and increase revenue. Our most intimate micro feelings and sensations mined in real time just for profit.

Think that outlandish? Ponder further. Amazon recently patented a “labour saving” design for wristbands that can track warehouse workers’ hands which uses ultrasonic vibrations to nudge them quicker into more efficient working practices. Not long ago this was the stuff of dystopian sci-fi; now electronic supervision from a distance so as workers can’t deviate from narrowly assigned roles is considered a possibility.

Twenty or thirty years ago people would have been indignant at such proposals & personal violations. In the late 1980s German greens fought with the state over a national census: only sheep are counted, was the slogan. In 1983 the German constitutional court ruled that proposed census questions were gratuitously intrusive and that the information could possibly be abused. Times have changed.

Recently two of the elite digital priesthood, Tim Cook and Mark Zuckerberg, called for more privacy and regulation of the internet. Zuckerberg also promised thatFacebook “will increasingly shift to private, encrypted services where people can be confident what they say to each other stays secure.”

Both calls are brazen, self serving & cynical, and exercises in misdirection. The principles of trust, privacy & ethical behaviour were never high on their agenda as they grew their digital, social & cultural hegemonies. They’ve done little to protect our data-actually, legally speaking it’s their data-and that was the way it was always meant to be. Laws protecting our data have long since been undermined by a labyrinth of online contracts & terms and conditions that nobody reads, and what could be euphemistically called a light-touch regulatory framework.

As most of the US big tech European headquarters are based in Ireland this means the Irish data protection commission is the de facto European regulator since the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) came into being.Yet the Irish data commissioner last year said it would not investigate Google’s secret tracking of the location of Android users. Best not to upset the empire too much with notions about privacy and freedom rights of individuals, I suppose. A few years ago former TaoiseachEnda Kenny said Ireland was the “best little country” in the world to do business in. Maybe that’s what he meant.

Silicon Valley, which has always been a kind of digital scientology populated by people with mid Atlantic upspeak as their lingua franca, have knowingly broken the social contract, now they’ve been caught and as their profits might suffer they are clamouring for regulation.

Zuckerberg came to Dublin recently and in a report by the Irish Times-which read like a facebook press release-he said of privacy rules in Europe via GDPR, “I think it’s a good foundation that encodes a lot of important values around people being able to choose how their data is used…” Facebook grew relentlessly on a quasi-religious drive of hovering up data almost at any cost. Drunk on behavorial metrics & tracking our interactions it behaved like that blood sucking giant squid, smelling money wherever it latches onto human curiosity & weakness.

Our data being ‘used’ (mercilessly mined, exploited & sold off to the highest bidder he meant) is just mere PR deflection, risible if it wasn’t so obvious. We should choose, and no one else, how our data is used, if it is to be used at all.

This is self-serving propaganda by Zuckerberg. Silicon Valley PR bullshit trying to boost its tarnished “brand reputation”. After all, even when you turn off tracking, Facebook still tracks you. Likewise, it follows you across the internet via code implanted in your browser. So much for Zuckerberg’s much lauded promise to rebuild Facebook as a “privacy-focused” platform.

More risible still, Facebook is actually paying the Daily Telegraph as part of a marketing campaign to run positive stories about it titled: “Being human in the information age”. As Orwell might have said about these propaganda pieces: you couldn’t make this shit up.

Shoshanna Zuboff accurately points out that the digital oligarchs are the robber barons of the 21st century. Their business model has been premised on deliberate “psychic numbing” & our unconscious awareness of what they have been doing.

Big tech calling for regulation now is a cynical public relations strategy, for years they resisted regulation as it hindered ‘innovation’ and privacy was, according to Zuckerberg, no longer a social norm anyway. Yet the technologies they make billions off were only made possible by massive state subsidies and public research contracts. Without the US defence budget, American tax dollars in other words, generations of computers would not have been built. State capitalism in other words recast as free-market entrepreneurialism.

Excerpted from: ‘Big Tech and the Rise of Surveillance Capitalism’.

Courtesy: Counterpunch.org