Patex Boards blow whistle on Sindh Police

KARACHI: Debutants Patex Boards blew the whistle on Sindh Police in the second match of Karachi Gymkhana-Omar Associates Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament here at the KG Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Patex Boards, playing their first-ever game in the oldest Ramazan cricket tournament of the city, overcame Sindh Police, one of the most experienced outfits in the competition, by four wickets in their Group D encounter.

Sindh Police, who batted first after winning the toss, found themselves restricted to 122 for eight in the allotted 20 overs with Zakir Ali (34 off 25 balls) and Tahir Khan (26 off 23 balls) being their leading batsmen as the innings was rocked by the trio of Osama Bashir (2-3), Haris Ayaz (2-13) and Saif Ghauri (2-26).

The match came alive when Patex Boards lost their top four batsmen cheaply. The Sindh Police bowlers did not allow them easy runs in the middle. Patex Boards, however, inched closer towards victory with fine knocks from Yasir Mushtaq (36 off 39 balls), who was later adjudged Man of the Match, and Muhammad Waqas (31 off 27 balls). The target was achieved in the penultimate over with four wickets in hand.