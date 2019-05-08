SMIU Academic Council decides to open new departments in various disciplines for PhD

Karachi: The Academic Council of Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) in its seventh meeting which was chaired by Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of SMIU decided on Wednesday that the new faculties and departments would be added to the university.

Among the new departments would be Department of English, Department of Sindh Culture and Language, Department of Mathematics, Department of Social Development and others.

It was also decided that the PhD programs will be started in the disciplines of Media and Communication Studies, Management Science, Business Administration, Commerce, Mathematics and Education. The PhD Program in Department of Computer Science is already running.

Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of SMIU, while addressing the Academic Council of SMIU said that Sindh Madressatul Islam University is getting expansion in many areas. Opening new faculties and academic departments in SMIU will create new learning opportunities specially for students.

He said the construction work of the new IT Block in the City Campus of SMIU would be completed soon. Similarly, a new building of SMIU Model Scholl will also be completed in the end of the current year.

The Vice Chancellor of SMIU said that construction work of Malir Campus in Education City is also going on. Likewise, the institute of Information Technology and Communication will be established in Hawks Bay.****