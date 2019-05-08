Politicians condemn suicide attack

LAHORE: Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government (LG) Raja Basharat condemned suicide blast on a police van outside Data Darbar here on Wednesday.

He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives of police personnel and common citizens. He prayed for the martyred souls and expressed sympathy for the aggrieved families. Besides, he prayed for the quick recovery of the wounded persons. “Terrorism occurring in any part of the world in either form is highly deplorable”, he added.

Pakistan Muslim League-Q president and former PM Ch Shujaat Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi have expressed their heartfelt grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives in suicide explosion outside Data Darbar. In a joint message of condolence issued here on Wednesday, they said the entire nation highly values this great sacrifice of the Elite Force jawans, facilitators of the attacker should be identified and given exemplary punishment and the best possible treatment be provided to the injured. They said PML and its leadership share the grief of bereaved families of martyred Police jawans and civilians and pray for early recovery of the injured.