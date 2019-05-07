COAS visits COD, inaugurates APS Cobbe Lines

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Central Ordnance Depot (COD) Rawalpindi on Tuesday, said a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan Army.

The COAS visited various facilities and infrastructures of the depot, handling vast range of specialised equipment and clothing items for Army.

He appreciated the COD in reducing the burden on national exchequer by revival of obsolete equipment and safeguarding stocks for optimum use. Chief of Logistics Staff, Lt Gen Azhar Saleh Abbasi accompanied the COAS.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff inaugurated Army Public School (APS) Cobbe Lines Rawalpindi on Tuesday. The school has the capacity to accommodate 1,200 students with allied education facilities, said a press release.