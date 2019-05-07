Moon-sighting controversy: Ministry forms body to prepare lunar calendar for 5 years

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday constituted a five-member committee to prepare lunar calendar for the next five years. According to a notification issued here by the ministry, the committee comprises representatives from the Ministry of Science and Technology, COMSATS University of Islamabad, two officials of Meteorology Department and Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO). The committee would determine the exact dates of Ramazan, Eidul Fitr, Eidul Azha and Muharram for the next five years with 100 percent accuracy through technology. The minister said the committee has been formed to end disputes related to crescent sightings.