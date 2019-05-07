PU E-Lane system

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Our correspondent
LAHORE
PUNJAB University (PU) Vice- Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad on Tuesday laid foundation stone of E-Lane system at the university’s Gate No-1 for enhanced
security on campus and smooth entry and exit of vehicles. Briefing on the occasion, Chief Engineer Faizul Hasan Sipra said the E-Lane would
consist of five lanes at the estimated cost of Rs9.8million. He said the project would be completed within 45 days on fasttrack basis. He said Rs1.28 million
had been saved to the university exchequer.
