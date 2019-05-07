close
Wed May 08, 2019
May 8, 2019

PU E-Lane system

Lahore

 
May 8, 2019

Our correspondent

LAHORE

PUNJAB University (PU) Vice- Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad on Tuesday laid foundation stone of E-Lane system at the university’s Gate No-1 for enhanced

security on campus and smooth entry and exit of vehicles. Briefing on the occasion, Chief Engineer Faizul Hasan Sipra said the E-Lane would

consist of five lanes at the estimated cost of Rs9.8million. He said the project would be completed within 45 days on fasttrack basis. He said Rs1.28 million

had been saved to the university exchequer.

