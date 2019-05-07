Ministers inspect Ramazan bazaars

TOBA TEK SINGH: Punjab Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz Fatyana Tuesday inspected Ramazan bazaars of Kamalia, Pirmahal, Gojra and other areas.

Talking to reporters on the occasion, she said Ramazan bazaars across the province were established to provide quality and subsidized food items to consumers during Ramazan. She directed the stall holders to display price lists of every item separately. She also directed the duty officers to maintain a balance in demand and supply of commodities. The minister also inspected counters of sugar and flour.

Talking to consumers, the minister said food items, such as flour and sugar were being provided to the people on reduced rates. She said Agriculture Fair Price Shops had also been established at each bazaars.

GUJRANWALA: Punjab Minister for Environment Bao Muhammad Rizwan along with Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday visited here and inspected different Ramazan bazaars.

Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir, Additional Deputy Commissioner DrRabia Riasat, MPA Ms Shaheen Raza, the PHA chairman and other officers were also present. Bao Muhammad Rizwan while inspecting the GakharRamazan Bazaar said that the Punjab government had set up 400 Ramazan bazaars to provide relief to the people across the province. He said that no compromise would be made on quality at the bazaars.