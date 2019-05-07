close
Wed May 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2019

IG for improving investigation level

Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General Police captain (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan said delay in registration of FIRs on public complaints would be considered a deliberate carelessness and an indiscriminate action would be taken against the investigation officers causing trouble for the citizens.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting in the central police office here on Tuesday. During the meeting, IGP issued directions to further improve the level of investigation and timely redressal of public complaints.

