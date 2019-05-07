Petrol bomb

The recent increase of Rs9 per litre in the price of petrol is indeed a petrol bomb for the poor of the country. Undoubtedly, this increase is the proverbial last straw. The income of the ordinary citizen has already been squeezed by the monster of inflation hovering around nine percent. The sky-rocketing prices of daily use commodities have become unbearable.

In such an atmosphere, a regular increase in the price of petrol on a monthly basis must be avoided. Ramazan has set in but unfortunately the holy month is an opportunity for profiteers to amass worldly wealth with both hands. A hike in petrol prices at such time will make life miserable for the majority of the people. The government is requested to review its decision. If it cannot provide subsidy to the poor, it should at least not break them through such lethal actions.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad