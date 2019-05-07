close
May 8, 2019

CDA injustice

Newspost

 
May 8, 2019

Injustice is being done by CDA authorities by not developing Sector E-12 Islamabad for the last 30 years as the balloting of this sector took place in 1989 but it has not been developed by the CDA since then.

This shows the callous attitude of CDA authorities. Out of a total of 4430 allottees of this sector, more than 1300 allottess have already left the world with the dream to construct their home in this sector. The PM is requested to direct CDA authorities to immediately start developing Sector E-12 and give possession to the allottees to build their homes. Justice delayed is justice denied and only the prime minister can help us in this injustice.

Sheikh Shahzad

Rawalpindi

