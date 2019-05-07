MQM-London activists among nine suspects arrested

The paramilitary force on Tuesday arrested nine suspects, including activists of a political party, during targeted operations in different parts of the city.

According to a spokesman for the Sindh Rangers, Sahikh Fazal Ahmed alias Sohail alias Kabotar and Farhan Ijaz alias TT alias Don, who were associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L), were arrested in an intelligence-based raid in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. They were said to be involved in a number of criminal offences and facilitation of criminal activities.

During a raid in the Awami Colony area, Shehreyar, Mohsin Khan, Amir Farooq, Imran and Yousuf Raza were arrested for being involved in various robbery cases. Pervez and Abdul Hafeez were apprehended in the Chakiwara area for operating a drug den.

The soldiers also claimed to have seized weapons and narcotics and recovered looted valuables from the suspects, who were later handed over to police for further legal action.