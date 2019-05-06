Gul Club clinch Pindi leg of Fazal Cricket

ISLAMABAD: Gul Club Rawalpindi outplayed West Indies Club by ao wickets to win the Rawalpindi Leg of 2nd Fazal Mahmood National Club Cricket Championship that concluded at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Monday. West Indies Club managed only 76 runs (all out) in 30.3 overs. Amir Hussain (30) was the top scorer for West Indies. Sami Ullah (7-19) turned out to be the wrecker-in-chief. So outstanding his bowling was that he gave away just 19 runs in nine overs he bowled. Nasir Malik took 3 for 7 to complete the demolition. Gul Cricket Club easily chased down the target without losing any wicket. Lt Gen Syed Abasr Hussain, Chairman DCA Rawalpindi, Majid Khan, Ex Chief Executive Officer Director PCB were present on the occasion Prize distribution.

Prize winners: Man of the Match (final): Nasir Malik (Gul Club);

Best bowler: Muzaffar Iqbal (Al-Nazar CC); Best batsman: Shahabzada (Hyder Lines Club); Best allrounder: Nasir Nawaz (Gul Club).