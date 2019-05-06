close
Tue May 07, 2019
Main gets Scotland call for Afghan ODIs

Sports

GLASGOW: Scotland have named a 14-member squad for the two-match ODI series against Afghanistan, starting Wednesday (May 8). Tom Sole, Brad Wheal, Gavin Main and Michael Jones were added to the squad that featured in Scotland’s first ever tour to Oman in February. Main, a right-arm fast bowler, will be in line for ODI debut. Stu Whittingham, Adrian Neill and Ruaidhri Smith missed out from the squad due to injuries. “We are excited to bring our white-ball game back to Edinburgh for the first time since June 2018, Shane Burger, National Head Coach, commented. “The squad is raring to go having wintered well and recorded series wins in Oman against quality opposition. “We certainly go into the series with a lot of confidence and we are ready to face the challenge of a strong Afghanistan unit. Squad: Kyle Coetzer (captain), Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, Gavin Main, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Tom Sole, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.

