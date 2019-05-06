Pak U-16s make shaky start after BD’s 292

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: Bangladesh U-16 were bowled out for 292 runs in their first innings on the opening day of the second three-day match against Pakistan U-16 in Khulna on Monday. However Pakistan made shaky start losing two wickets for just 20 runs at close on first day. Pakistan captain Umer Eman won the toss and opted to field first. Bangladesh captain Rihad Khan scored 136 followed by Mofizul Islam Robin 53, Maksudar Rahman 31. Right-arm medium pace bowler Aseer Mughal was the most successful Pakistan bowler of the day, Aseer took four wickets in 15 overs conceding a mere 38 runs. Left-arm spinner Ali Asfand took three wickets for 50 runs in 17.5 overs. Right-arm medium pace bowler Khalid Khan two wickets for 48 runs. In reply, Pakistan ended the first-day at 20 for two. M Shehzad (8) and M Waqas (9) were the two batsmen dismissed before stumps were drawn for the day.

Scores in brief: Bangladesh U-16s first innings 292 all out, 73.5 overs (Rihad Khan 136*, Mofizul Islam Robin 53, Maksudur Rahman 31; Aseer Mughal 4-38, Ali Asfand 3-50). Pakistan U-16s first innings 20-2, 8 overs.