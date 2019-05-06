SNGPL serves final notices on defaulters

LAHORE: In continuity of the strict policy of disconnecting the gas bill defaulters, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL served notices on government / special domestic defaulting departments with the instructions to clear gas bills dues at the earliest; otherwise, gas supply will be disconnected without further notice.

UET: University of Engineering Technology (UET) organised alumni dinner for the reconstruction of the university’s Umar Hall. UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Aziz Akbar, chairmen of various departments, Deans, Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Engr Jawed Salim Qureshi and alumni attended the event.

Addressing the audience, Prof Dr Aziz Akbar said due to reduction of grant from Higher Education Commission (HEC) and limited resources, the ancient Umar Hall of the university was facing deterioration. In this context our alumni would have to come forward and take part in the reconstruction of the hall to its past glory, he said.

Sri Lankan delegation: A high profile delegation from Sri Lanka comprising vice chancellors and other high officials called on Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar under Pak-Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation Programme at his office here on Monday.

PU Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Director External Linkages Prof Dr Kanwal Amin, Sri Lanka’s Additional Secretary Higher Education Madhawa Dewasurendra, Vice Chairman University Grants Commission Prof Gunaratne, VC’s from various Sri Lankan Universities including Prof Ekanayake, Prof Ragel, Prof Sunil Shantha, Prof Rathaeskera, HEC Deputy Director Bashir Mahmood and other officials were present on the occasion.

Addressing the meeting, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad briefed the delegation about Punjab University and said that there was a need to promote bilateral relations among higher education institutions of both the countries. He said that there should be exchange of teachers and students and the universities of both the countries must collaborate in research.