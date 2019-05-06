Works of over 200 students displayed

LAHORE: Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) is showcasing expressions of creativity of over 200 graduating students from seven departments working under four Schools/ Faculties; Department of Fashion Design, Department of Fashion Marketing and Merchandising, Department of Textile Design, Department of Gem and Jewellery Design, Department of Furniture Design and Manufacture, Department of Leather Accessories and Footwear and Department of Ceramic and Glass Design.

The Thesis Display of 2019 portrays the well learnt techniques, coherent concepts and studious efforts done by the students during four years under graduates’ studies. It reflects the hard work and supervision of the mentors who set new touchstone every year in terms of execution and concept by ensuring that the students’ work is not plagiarised.

The students have put an untiring effort under the guidance of faculty. Their projects are diverse in nature and not only capture the essence of academic program but have been prepared / developed keeping in mind the consumer and the industry requirements. One can also see the diversity and fusion of culture and craft of different regions of Pakistan as the students belong to different provinces of Pakistan.

The Department of Fashion Design students have developed a collection of five garments each based on individual themes. The collection made by student is testimony to the great effort made by them from design to technical realization of the garments which is evident in their final presentation.

The work presented by students of Fashion Marketing and Merchandising Department is diverse in nature which not only relates to the corporate world but also captures the essence of the academic program.

The students’ of Textile Design Department have incorporated different textile techniques like waving, knitting, printing and embroidery to develop their final product. They featured new works in a wide variety of designs catering to textile design including print design, mix media, natural raw materials, surface embellishment and experimental techniques.

The Department of Furniture Design and Manufacture is exhibiting their work which has been designed and manufactured with hard work and dedication by them. These involve a lot of exploration of innovative material used in the final products by the students keeping in mind the requirements of the consumer industry.

The Department of Gems and Jewellery Design is showcasing a collection of six hand crafted items by each student, which they developed with dedication from the initial design concept to final manufacturing of the finished products.

Leather Accessories and Footwear Department is presenting thesis work of students who have made a lot of effort in making a collection of five products by each student, which is not only creative but practical as well. The students of Ceramic and Glass Design Department displayed their creativity by employing innovative mediums to highlight their ideas in work developed.