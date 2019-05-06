close
Tue May 07, 2019
May 7, 2019

YouTube feuds

Newspost

 
You're allowed to have different opinions and views. You also have the right to disagree with anyone but you certainly do not have the right to disrespect, assault or hurt anyone's self-respect/esteem. During a meet and greet session in Karachi, YouTubers Shaam Idrees and his wife Queen Froggy were beaten up by an angry mob.

You just have to be a thoughtful human to understand that it is not right to physically harm anyone. It is indeed sad to know that a couple had to go through this, and that too, in Pakistan. This not the way to treat anyone. Punching a woman is not a proud moment for us. It must be condemned and the culprits should be punished.

Shazim Shujrah

Shikarpur

