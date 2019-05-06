Pakistan women secure historic ODI win against South Africa

POTCHEFSTROOM: Pakistan women registered their biggest one-day international win in terms of balls remaining as they beat South Africa by eight wickets in the first match at Senwes Park here on Monday.

Batting first, the Proteas women were all out for 63 in just 22.5 overs with Sana Mir picking 4-11 and Nashra Sandhu chipping in with two wickets.Only two South African cricketers managed to reach double figures with Mignon du Preez scoring 18 and Chloe Tryon scoring 21. In reply, Pakistan chased down the target in 14.4 overs with 35.2 overs to spare. Javeria Khan remained not out on 34 along with Bismah Maroof on 12, after Nahida Khan and Sidra Ameen returned to the pavilion after scoring four and 10 runs respectively.

This is Pakistan women’s first-ever victory in South Africa and the Proteas’ second-lowest ODI total ever. Pakistan now lead the three-match ODI series 1-0.