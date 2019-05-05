‘England, India start as WC favourites’

NEW DELHI: Yuvraj Singh, the Player of the Series in the 2011 edition, picked India and England as the two favourites for the upcoming 2019 World Cup.

While speaking at a promotional event, the seasoned batsman also observed that Australia and West Indies could be in with a chance of putting up a good show. “My first two teams are England and India,” said Yuvraj. “Obviously with David Warner and [Steven] Smith coming back [from their ball-tampering bans], Australia will be in contention. West Indies also look a very power-packed side. You can't say much at this stage. I think it would be India and England first, third would be Australia. Fourth I don't know. I will tell you later...”

The middle-order batsman, who hasn't represented India since 2017, also backed Hardik Pandya to shine brightly in the World Cup. The power-packed all rounder, who alongside KL Rahul was suspended in January this year for their controversial comments in a talk show, has been in fine form in the ongoing IPL, having scored 373 runs and picking up 12 scalps.