‘England, India start as WC favourites’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW DELHI: Yuvraj Singh, the Player of the Series in the 2011 edition, picked India and England as the two favourites for the upcoming 2019 World Cup.
While speaking at a promotional event, the seasoned batsman also observed that Australia and West Indies could be in with a chance of putting up a good show. “My first two teams are England and India,” said Yuvraj. “Obviously with David Warner and [Steven] Smith coming back [from their ball-tampering bans], Australia will be in contention. West Indies also look a very power-packed side. You can't say much at this stage. I think it would be India and England first, third would be Australia. Fourth I don't know. I will tell you later...”
The middle-order batsman, who hasn't represented India since 2017, also backed Hardik Pandya to shine brightly in the World Cup. The power-packed all rounder, who alongside KL Rahul was suspended in January this year for their controversial comments in a talk show, has been in fine form in the ongoing IPL, having scored 373 runs and picking up 12 scalps.
NEW DELHI: Yuvraj Singh, the Player of the Series in the 2011 edition, picked India and England as the two favourites for the upcoming 2019 World Cup.
While speaking at a promotional event, the seasoned batsman also observed that Australia and West Indies could be in with a chance of putting up a good show. “My first two teams are England and India,” said Yuvraj. “Obviously with David Warner and [Steven] Smith coming back [from their ball-tampering bans], Australia will be in contention. West Indies also look a very power-packed side. You can't say much at this stage. I think it would be India and England first, third would be Australia. Fourth I don't know. I will tell you later...”
The middle-order batsman, who hasn't represented India since 2017, also backed Hardik Pandya to shine brightly in the World Cup. The power-packed all rounder, who alongside KL Rahul was suspended in January this year for their controversial comments in a talk show, has been in fine form in the ongoing IPL, having scored 373 runs and picking up 12 scalps.