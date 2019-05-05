‘LG law clear road map for change’

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government Raja Basharat has said that the newly-promulgated Punjab Local Government Act 2019 gives a clear road map to steer effectively the transition from the old to new system.

Speaking on salient features of the transitional mode on Sunday, Raja Basharat said that work would soon be started to constitute various committees and teams to plan, execute and supervise the related work of transition.

“A cabinet committee of Punjab Assembly headed by Provincial Minister for LG and comprising MPAs as members will be formed to oversee the development of a comprehensive transition plan and its implementation” said the minister.

A provincial transition team headed by the additional chief secretary having all the secretaries concerned as members will be responsible to develop the transition plan, propose a regime for the distribution of assets, liabilities and staff amongst the successor local governments and offices of provincial governments.

Divisional and district transition teams will be formed headed by the respective commissioners and deputy commissioner, respectively, to perform same functions of distribution of assets, staff and liabilities in their areas according to the guidelines of provincial transition team.