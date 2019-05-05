Cardiologists, dietitians ask people to reduce weight,sugar level in Ramazan

Weight reduction through exercise, having a balanced diet with plenty of fruit and vegetables, avoiding carbohydrates and quitting smoking can help in managing high blood pressure and diabetes and minimises the chances of heart attack, cardiologists said on Saturday.

Ramazan provides an excellent opportunity not only to quit smoking but also in reducing weight, which would not only benefit in the management of blood pressure and diabetes but would also minimise the chances of heaving heart attacks, they said but urged the people to focus on having less but healthy food in Sehri and Iftari to remain healthy.

They were speaking at a free-heart screening camp, organised by the Tabba Heart Institute at the Karachi Press Club (KPC), where KPC members and their families were screening for hypertension, diabetes and Body Mass Index (BMI). Free medical consultation and advice on having safe and healthy food during Ramazan were also provided.

The majority of the journalists who were screened at the camp were found overweight, with a vast majority of having their Body Mass Index (BMI) more than 25, and cardiologists and dietitians urged them to do a daily exercise for 30 to 45 minutes, eat a healthy and balanced diet with plenty of fruit and vegetables and avoid junk food to minimise the risk of heart disease.

As many as 152 journalists and their family members were screened at the heart health camp, who lauded the organisers and the team of Tabba Heart Institute for holding the camp.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Khubaib Ahmed and Dr Salman Ishaque said most of the people screened for risk factors of the heart disease were found to be overweight with a vast majority of having their BMI more than 25 and urged the people reduce their weight through exercise and a balanced diet.

Urging the people to take advantage of the holy month of Ramazan for quitting smoking and weight loss, they said people could bring their BMI under control by eating a healthy and balanced diet at Sehar and Iftaar timings.

Dietitian Sumaiya guided people on having a balanced diet in Ramazan, saying that by avoiding fried and starchy food, sugary drinks and packaged food, people could reduce their weight. She advised them to eat fruit, vegetables, yogurt and lean meat, and drink plenty of water to remain healthy and control their hypertension and blood sugar levels in the holy month.