IT Park, Digital City projects to create 35,000 jobs: minister

HARIPUR: Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Akbar Ayub Khan has said that amending the Local Government Act 2013 would help fight corruption and ensure transparency.

He was talking to the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), elected councillors and nazims here after the inauguration of a newly constructed Jail Road.

He said the abolition of district council was needed as both the district and tehsil councils were discharging identical duties.

He said the two tiers local government systemwould help strengthen the governance system at grassroots. He said that after the completion of tenure of sitting local bodies, the new councils would be enjoying more financial autonomy with enhanced funding.

About his developmental schemes, he said the provincial government has approved two new projects i.e. IT Park and Digital City for Haripur.

He said the two projects would create 35,000 jobs for the people of Haripur. He said the PTI government was sincere to honour its commitments and it was making efforts to create jobs for the youth.

He said that completion of new projects of IT Park and Digital City in Haripur would not only create thousands of job opportunities but also help the skilled youth to earn better living abroad and contribute to national economy.

He said the ongoing projects of Haripur Medical College, Austria’s supported project of University of Applied Sciences, Haripur Bypass, two higher secondary schools, Government High School for Boys No 4, a number of road projects and upgradation of District Headquarters Hospital would bring the district on a par with most developed areas of the country.