Sun May 05, 2019
Hanif Khalid
May 5, 2019

FBR officials’ transfers, postings banned

National

Hanif Khalid
May 5, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The FBR, through Circular No 13/01/S-MIR 2019, has placed a ban on the transfer and posting of officials in 23 field formations (regional tax offices). This ban will continue till June 30, 2019.

The tax collection process at its peak in the last quarter of 2018-19 and preparation of tax proposals for the new fiscal have been declared the reason for placing the ban.

