Those who minted money are on the run: Imran

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that those who had minted money are running away from the country.

He said that at a time, one brother goes to London and then the other. He said that action would be taken against all the corrupt without discrimination.

He also approved action against the corrupt. He said elimination of corruption from Pakistan is the top priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The prime minister met Director General Anti-Corruption Ejaz Hussain Shah. The meeting was also attended by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. He said that easy jobs had been done by previous governments and now the PTI government would take up the hard ones.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said corruption had not only destroyed Pakistan’s economy but also institutions of the country. He added that the lives of ordinary Pakistanis had been impacted due to corruption.

The prime minister further said that progress could not take place in Pakistan with corruption.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed that indiscriminate action against corrupt elements should be considered a mission, assuring the complete assistance of the government.

During recent addresses, Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed that an NRO would not be given to the opposition parties despite their efforts to save themselves from accountability.

At the PTI’s foundation day event, the prime minister said, "Let them do whatever they can, I won’t give them NRO. I don't look back at life, this is my principle.”

PM Imran, later in a ceremony at the Atchison College, said that he never looks back at the life. He said that regrettably half of the Pakistanis can't afford two meals a day.

"Quaid was not in need of politics but still he struggled for his people for 40 years," he said.

The premier said that a man becomes known not because of his wealth but how well he performs his duties. "World remember those who work for humanity."