Two held for killing man

The Sharafi Goth police on Saturday arrested two suspects for a man’s murder. Police said Fahad and Ali Raza were arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Shah Faisal Colony. Weapons were recovered from their possession.

The police said that the suspects killed Safdar Azeem Panwar whose body was found on April 11 from Sharafi Goth. He was killed after being hit on the head by a sharp-edge material.

Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur said that Fahad had confessed to the murder, adding that he killed Panwar because he wanted to marry his wife.

He said that Raza, brother-in-law of Panwar, was also involved in the murder and according to Fahad, Raza asked him to kill his brother-in-law so that he would help him marry his sister.