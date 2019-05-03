Youngsters A, Ludhiana advance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Youngsters A, Ludhiana Gymkhana and New Ittefaq Club moved up as three matches were decided in second Ch Mohammad Hussain Memorial one-day Cricket Tournament at the different venues. Youngsters A Club defeated Prince club by 72 runs at the New Ittefaq Club Ground.
Scores: Youngsters A 340/9 in 40 overs (Hafiz Mehboob 56, Waqas Nadeem 55, Shabbir Ahmad 49, Nabeel Tanzeel 43, Zeerak Ghazi 4/60, Fahadul Haq 2/36).Prince Club 253 all out in 32.5 overs (Ammar Tariq 92, Fahadul Haq 42, Kafayat Hussain 28, HabibuUr Rehman 5/47, Shabbir Ahmad 4/39). Man of the match: Habibur Rehman
In the second match Ludhiana Gymkhana defeated Gulberg Eaglets Club by 6 wickets. Scores: Gulberg Eaglets 262 all out in 38.5 overs (Usman Ali 67, Aqil Butt 57, Nabeel Nawaz37, Awais Ghuman 37, Waseem Khan 3/49, Saeed Ullah 3/64, Naveed Akram 2/42). Ludhiana Gymkhana 266/4 in 30.2 overs (Fahad Munir scored 109*, Kashif Saddique 64*, Zeeshan Khan 51, Irfan Hanif 30,Raza Usman Butt 2/40). Man of the match: Fahad Munir.
In the third encounter New Ittefaq Club outplayed defending champions Apollo Club by 5 wickets.
Scores: Apollo Club 272/8 in 40 overs (Abyaz Rizvi 66, Junaid Ali 60, Reyan Nadeem 56, Ameer Hamza 3/42, Ilyan Khan 2/48). New Ittefaq Club 273/5 in 38 overs (Hamza Paracha 117, Shahbaz Javed 73, M. Furqan 29, Agha Salman 3/41, Adnan Jan 2/40). Hamza Paracha was declared man of the match.
The tournament is being organized by Servis Colts in the memory of former Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Ch M Hussain.
