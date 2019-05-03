Long power blackout irks residents of Adiala Road

Rawalpindi : Angry protesters thronged the complaint office of Adiala Sub Division against Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) for unable to restore power in the locality after 17-hour long blackout. The residents of Adiala Sub Division remained deprived of electricity from 8:00 am to 1:15 am last night.

The residents of affected localities faced worst kind of water shortage due to absence of light on the occasion.

Iesco spokesman Raja Asim Nazir told ‘The News’ that they adopted second option for restoration of light to restore supply from alternative feeder. “Our staff is trying to remove the fault but in vain, so we have restored light from alternative feeder,” he added. The residents of affected areas faced difficulties due to windstorm last night, he claimed.

From 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, residents of Adiala Sub Division including Dhoke Juma, Defence Road, Usama Street, Munawar Colony, Kalyal, Gulshanabad, Kehkashan Colony, Samarzar Colony, Madina Town, Al-Mumtaz Colony, Tulsa, Dhoke Kalhoor, Askari-14, Mubarak Lane, Hill View Lane, Dhoke Rajgan, Caltex Road, Janjua Town and several other localities faced loadshedding due to so-called maintenance work that continued for six days. Light restored at about 6:00 p.m. but only for 45 minutes. There was no electricity from 6:45 p.m. till 1:15 a.m.

The angry people of affected localities carried sticks and stones in their hands went to complaint office where all officials escaped except Shift In-Charge Hafeez-ur-Rehman who was also sitting in the dark room.