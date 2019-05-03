Youth Development Index to be launched

Islamabad: The government will launch the National Youth Development Index Survey to gauge the real development needs of youth in different areas of Pakistan.

This was decided during a meeting between Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar and Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar to discuss the National Youth Development Index Survey and Young Development Fellows programmes.

Usman Dar said the National Youth Development Index Survey would be a first-ever district-level national survey to capture data on youth development in different provinces/regions of the country.