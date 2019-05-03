Minister seeks monthly report from hospitals

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed to review the performance of all public sector hospitals of the province on monthly basis.

This was directed by her during a meeting with MS and all faculty members of Shahdrah Teaching Hospital at Fatima Jinnah Medical University. She also directed the authorities concerned to complete the ongoing development projects in Shahdrah Teaching Hospital in the stipulated time frame. Prof Dr Amir Zaman, Vice-Chancellor FJMU, was also present.

The MS of Shahdrah Teaching Hospital briefed the minister about the monthly performance of the hospital. The minister said the government was determined to eradicate the referral system by increasing the number of beds in all the government hospitals.