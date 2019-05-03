‘Nawaz wanted to escape country’

LAHORE : Dr Shahbaz Gill, a spokesman for the Punjab chief minister, has said that Nawaz Sharif did not avail himself of all those medical facilities which were offered by Punjab government to him as his purpose was not to get medical treatment but to escape from the country.

He said no serious initiative was taken by the Sharif family during the six weeks of bail period of Nawaz Sharif. He said the Punjab government had shown more concern regarding Nawaz Sharif’s treatment than Sharif family.

Shahbaz Gill said that Nawaz Sharif merely visited Sharif Medical Complex for a few tests whereas a complete cardiac unit was set up for him in the jail. He was also offered to avail himself of the medical facility from any hospital of the country.

The CM spokesman said that before Nawaz Sharif’s bail, Maryam Nawaz politicise his health issues on the social media on a daily basis, whereas, during the last six weeks she tweeted only thrice on her father’s health. He said the nation wanted to ask her which kind of illness PML-N leaders had which could only be cured in London.