Guaido calls for protests at mly bases as Maduro rallies troops

CARACAS: Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Thursday called for peaceful demonstrations at army bases, days after a military uprising in support of his bid to oust President Nicolas Maduro fizzled out.

The latest appeal came after Maduro called on the armed forces of the crisis-wracked nation to oppose "any coup plotter", as the embattled leader dug in his heels in the face of ongoing protests and international pressure, especially from the United States.

In a tweet, Guaido asked supporters to gather for peaceful demonstrations on Saturday at military bases in a bid to get soldiers to "support the constitution." Guaido -- recognised by more than 50 countries as Venezuela’s interim president -- had on Tuesday called on the military to rise up against Maduro, and a small group heeded his call.

But that movement fizzled out, and sparked two days of protests against the government during which four people were killed. The military leadership has reiterated its support for the government, and Maduro is standing his ground.

"Yes, we are in combat -- keep morale high in this fight to disarm any traitor, any coup plotter," he said at a televised event with the military high command, at which he was surrounded by soldiers.

"No one can be afraid -- it is the hour to defend our right to peace," he said at the ceremony, which was attended by 4,500 military personnel, according to the government. And Defence Minister General Vladimir Padrino said: "We’ve come to ratify our loyalty... to the supreme commander of the armed forces, who is our only president, President Nicolas Maduro."