Fri May 03, 2019
AFP
May 3, 2019

Maduro exhorts Venezuela military to fight ‘any coup plotter’

World

CARACAS: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday called on the armed forces to oppose "any coup plotter" after a failed military uprising by forces supporting opposition leader Juan Guaido.

"Yes, we are in combat, keep morale high in this fight to disarm any traitor, any coup plotter," Maduro said at a televised event with the military high command in which he appeared surrounded by soldiers.

"No one can be afraid, it is the hour to defend our right to peace," he said at a ceremony in which, according to the government, 4,500 military personnel were present. Maduro´s call comes after an uprising Tuesday by a group of military personnel under the leadership of Guaido, recognized by more than 50 countries as Venezuela´s interim president.

The rebel soldiers gathered at a Caracas highway with Guaido, who urged Venezuela´s armed forces to rise against Maduro. But the military leadership ratified their support for the Maduro government, and 25 rebel soldiers sought asylum at the Brazilian embassy. Opposition politician Leopoldo Lopez, freed from house arrest, took refuge at the home of the Spanish ambassador.

