US approves dengue vaccine Dengvaxia

WASHINGTON: US health authorities have given their approval to dengue vaccine Dengvaxia, the controversial first treatment designed to protect against the deadly mosquito-borne virus.

The Food and Drug Administration made the announcement on Wednesday, but the use of the vaccine can only occur under certain strict conditions: only children aged between nine and 16, who have previously confirmed infections, and who live in endemic areas, may receive the dose.

“While there is no cure for dengue disease... approval is an important step toward helping to reduce the impact of this virus,” said Anna Abram, a senior FDA official. The virus is endemic in the US territories of American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, said the FDA.

Dengue, which causes hemorrhagic fever, is the world’s most common mosquito-borne virus and infects an estimated 390 million people in more than 120 countries each year — killing more than 25,000 of them, according to the World Health Organization.