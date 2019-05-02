International Firefighters Day - 4th May

Rawalpindi: The International Firefighters day is observed each year on 4th May to pay tribute and show solidarity to unsung heroes of the nation who provide sense of safety to the community by prompt professional emergency response and sacrifice their lives in the line of duty, says a press release.

The date chosen for International firefighters’ day was linked to the feast day of ST Florian, who was the first known commander of one firefighting squad in Roman Empire. He along with his colleagues lost their lives in one of the tragic wild fire incident in Australia. Salute to all emergency responders who respond on every emergency call, face multiple challenges and provide emergency services without any discrimination, says a press release.

In the developing countries like Pakistan people hardly understand importance of Firefighting profession, that is highly technical, structured and supplied with various artifacts, which helps to decide actions in unpredictable and complex situation. It involves special skills to fight with flames, rescue precious human lives and properties. Formal trainings related firefighting helps to minimize risk by practicing safety procedures and get command over them. There is no professional degree program for students in this field and nothing is part of regular curriculum resulting lack of awareness in the community. Furthermore, this lack of awareness leads to absence of fire safety standards in the building as per building bye laws and accusing firefighting or rescue departments for inefficiency or mismanagement.

In Pakistan, a comprehensive emergency management system was established in 2004 by Founder Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer, when Ch Pervaiz Elahi, speaker Punjab Assembly was Chief Minister of Punjab and Ch Muhammad Sarwar Governor Punjab was Former Scottish Parliamentarian. After establishment of successful model of Emergency Ambulance Service, Fire Service was also started by Rescue 1122 with the support of Government of Punjab in 2007. The officers had been trained from Strathclyde Rescue and Fire Service to start Fire Service on modern lines. As a result of government support, international collaboration and continuous hard and professional work on modern lines Rescue 1122 saved losses worth over Rs376 billion in 1,24,000 fire incidents. Rescue Service is continuously striving to provide quality services and maintain Service standards despite of facing multiple administrative and operational challenges. Pakistan will always remember the great sacrifices of all firefighters especially 13 Shaheed firefighters of the Ghakkar plaza, who proved that firefighters do not only sprinkle water on the flames rather they lost their lives for protecting others. These unsung heroes were from Pakistan Ordinance Factory Wah, Punjab Emergency Service, City Fire Brigade Rawalpindi and Civil Aviation Authority.