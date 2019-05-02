No Bahria University programme suspended

Islamabad : Higher Education Commission (HEC) recently visited Bahria University for review of MS/Mphil programmes. Observations of the visit have been shared with the university and no programme of the university is suspended.

As per the procedures of HEC, the observations are shared with Vice Chancellor of the University only. The reports being circulated in the press are unauthentic, unconfirmed, false and incorrect. The Chairman HEC should have been contacted for confirmation before circulation of such news. The university established in 2000 by Pakistan Navy holds a high image and prides itself on the services it has delivered in the higher education sector in Pakistan. The university’s high quality graduates are employed in top organizations and the university attracts quality students into its very popular programs.

All programs of Bahria University are recognized and accredited by respective regulatory bodies including HEC, PEC, PBC, NBEAC, NCEAC and PMDC. QS World University Rankings Asia 2019 in recognition of Bahria University’s quality programs has ranked it among top 400 universities of Asia in which only 23 Pakistani universities could qualify. Its international collaborations and MoUs with almost 40 renowned international universities worldwide gives credence to its programs and graduates.

As part of its continuous improvement and up gradation of its programs, the university invites visits by the accreditation bodies and all suggestions for improvement are duly acted upon in the interest of the university, higher education and the students. The university management would like to inform all stakeholders, students, parents and media that all academic programs are fully recognized and accredited by the Higher Education Commission and all other regulatory bodies.