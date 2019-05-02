IB, CTD sign MoU to fight terror

LAHORE : In order to eliminate terrorists in Punjab, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Punjab Police and Intelligence Bureau has been signed. IG Punjab Captain (r) Arif Nawaz Khan and IB Joint Director Farooq Mazhar signed the MoU in a ceremony held at the Central Police Office.

According to the memorandum, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) wing of Punjab Police and IB will act together against terrorist organisations. Joint operations teams will be constituted which would operate at the level of SSP CTD and IB deputy director. An executive board will be constituted to monitor the progress of both institutions.

IG: Inspector-General Police Punjab Captain (R) Arif Nawaz Khan has said the Elite Force was a well-trained and professional force exclusively trained for special operations so this force should only be used for high-profile duties and important operations.

He said that Elite Force should not be involved in routine activities and also should not be deputed on irrelevant places. He said all possible measures would be taken to provide to improve the capacity of Elite Force.

The IG expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding Elite Police Force and Special Operation Unit. Additional IG Elite Shahid Hanif, Special Operation Unit Director Colonel Saad Saleem, Elite Police Training School Commandant Colonel Pervaiz Iqbal, SP Headquarters Elite Syed Jaffar Abbas along with other senior officials were also present.

The Special Operations Unit director briefed that IG that the officials of the unit played an effective role in eliminating interprovincial criminal elements during the first week of April. In July to Nov 2018 the officials of the unit also performed brilliantly in Katcha operation. He also shared the challenges and problems being faced by Elite Force and Special Operations Unit.

The IG Punjab issued directions to provide all the required latest equipment immediately to them. Traffic education: The City Traffic Police Lahore organised an awareness campaign on The Mall on Thursday to educate the citizens about the lane and line rules.

The police also distributed pamphlets among the citizens. accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 905 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Two people died and 988 suffered injuries in the road accidents. Out of the injured, 615 were badly injured and removed to hospitals while 373 victims with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.