Court seeks copy of TLP leader’s apology

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Monday directed the counsel of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leader Pir Afzal Qadri to present a copy of an apology letter of his client released to media the other day.

A division bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan, was hearing bail petitions of TLP head Khadim Hussain Rizvi and Qadri in a case of leading violent protests against the acquittal of a Christian woman in a blasphemy case. The counsel told the bench that Qadri had been suffering from serious illness and his treatment was not possible in jail. He said a medical board had also recommended his treatment at Punjab Institute of Cardiology. The counsel argued that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had been released on bail even his illness was not as much serious as of Qadri. However, the bench observed that Sharif had not been granted bail but a six-week relaxation by the Supreme Court for medical treatment. Justice Khan noted that a news item had appeared in newspapers about an apology of Qadri. The judge directed the counsel to present a copy of the apology in the court on May 7.