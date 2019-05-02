Navy retain National Shooting Championship

KARACHI: Defending champions Pakistan Navy won the 26th National Shooting Championship at PN Shooting Range, Karsaz here on Thursday.

In the men’s individual category of 50 metre 3 position Rifle event, Navy’s Zeeshan Shakir and Ghufran Adil won gold and silver medals, respectively, while Siddique Umer of Army captured bronze medal.

In the team category of this event, Navy won gold, Army clinched silver, and Pakistan Air Force took bronze medal.

In the women’s individual category of 10 metre Air Pistol event, Army’s Kishmala Talat and Naveela Zaka won gold and bronze medals, respectively, while Navy’s Mewish Farhan secured bronze medal.

In the team category of this event, Army won gold, Navy took silver and WAPDA captured bronze medal.

Army’s Ghulfam Joseph won gold medal in the men’s individual category of 10 meter Air Pistol event, while silver and bronze medals were clinched by Umer Hameed and Uzair Ahmed of Navy, respectively.

In the team category of this event, Army won gold, Navy took silver and PAF snared bronze medal.

In the individual category of 25 metre Standard Pistol event, Maqbool Hussain of WAPDA won gold, Khalil Akhtar of Army captured silver and Navy’s Ghulam Mustafa secured bronze medal.

In the team category, Navy won gold, Army took silver and WAPDA clinched bronze medal.

In skeet event’s individual category, Usman Chand from Punjab won gold, Ahmed Usman from Sindh claimed silver and Raza Munir from Punjab captured bronze medal. In the team category, Sindh won gold, Navy took silver and Punjab snared bronze medal.

Meanwhile, four new national records were set by the shooters on Thursday. Zeeshan Shakir of Navy made a new record with 1158 points in the qualification round of 50 metre 3 position rifle event’s individual category. The old record was of 1156 points. He made another record in the final of the same event’s individual category by scoring 451.2 points. The old record was of 442.8 points.

In the qualification round of team category of the same event, Navy set a new record by posting 3434 points, eclipsing the old record of 3389 points.

Army’s Ghulfam Joseph scored 242.3 points in the finals of men’s Air Pistol event. At the end of the sixth day, Navy won 40 medals (15 gold, 13 silver, 12 bronze) to top the table while Army was at the second spot with 27 medals (10 gold, 11 silver, six bronze). PAF was on the third position with seven medals (one gold, three silver, three bronze).

Wapda with six medals (one gold, one silver, two bronze) was on No 4, and Sindh with four medals (one gold, one silver, two bronze) took the fifth position. Punjab with three medals (one gold, two bronze) was at the sixth spot. Federal Rifle Association (FRA) had not won any medal.