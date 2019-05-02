close
Fri May 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 3, 2019

Drug peddlers held

Karachi

 
May 3, 2019

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested two alleged drug peddlers during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Korangi Industrial Area. The suspects were identified as Raju and Majid Ali. ANF officials also claimed to have recovered 10 kilograms of hashish and a motorcycle from their possession. Cases have been registered while an investigation is continuing.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi