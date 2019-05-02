Drug peddlers held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested two alleged drug peddlers during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Korangi Industrial Area. The suspects were identified as Raju and Majid Ali. ANF officials also claimed to have recovered 10 kilograms of hashish and a motorcycle from their possession. Cases have been registered while an investigation is continuing.
