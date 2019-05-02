PPP, labour unions stage rallies to mark May Day

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and certain workers’ federations took out rallies here on Wednesday to commemorate the sacrifices of the Chicago martyrs and show solidarity with the labourers.

PPP provincial President Humayun Khan and other office-bearers led the procession from Nishtarabad Chowk to Chowk Yadgar.

The activists and office-bearers from various parts of the province carrying PPP flags and banners chanted slogans against the government.

The PPP KP president had directed the party’s divisional and district presidents to hold meetings in their respective districts to highlight the sacrifices of Chicago martyrs and extend solidarity with the poor labourers.

Addressing the protesters, the speakers criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for making life miserable for the people during its eight months rule.

The increase in the prices of petrol, electricity, gas and daily commodities have multiplied difficulties of the labour class, they pointed out.

They said the government was neither serious nor sincere in resolving the problems facing the poor. They argued that the rulers had no ability to steer the county out of the prevailing crises.

The PTI, they said, had bettered all records of corruption during its first year of government. The protesters alleged that huge corruption was committed in the much-trumpeted Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and Billion Tree Tsunami projects. Humayun Khan said the government had rendered people jobless instead of honouring its commitment to create job.

He said that growing unemployment, price-hike and deteriorating law and order had disappointed the people. He called upon the rulers to increase salaries of the labourers and government servants keeping in view the price-hike. Terming the PPP the representative of the poor, he vowed to continue the struggle for the rights of the oppressed people.

Former federal minister Arbab Alamgir Khan in a separate PPP meeting paid tribute to Chicago martyrs and urged the rulers to take practical steps for the solution of problems being faced by the people from the downtrodden segments of the society.

He demanded an increase in salaries and facilities for the labourers and government servants as the price-hike and unemployment had made their life difficult.

Meanwhile, the labour unions took out rallies and held meetings in Peshawar on Wednesday to pay tributes the Chicago martyrs.

The speakers urged the government to increase the salaries of the government servants and the wages of the labourers in proportion to the price hike.

Pakistan Workers Federation and PWD Labour Union took out a rally from Bacha Khan Chowk.

Addressing the participants of the rally, the speakers warned the government that a province-wide protest campaign would be launched if their demands were not met.

The provincial president PWD Union, Malik Nisar Khan, general secretary Raza Khan, Abdul Salam Khan, Momin Khan, chief coordinator, Obaidullah Jan Niazi, Habibullah Umarzai and Obaidur Rehman led the rallies.

The speakers observed that the parliamentarians increased their own salaries and perks and privileges overnight, but did not bother to increase wages of the labourers and implement labour laws.

They demanded an increase in wages of the labourers and government employees or else they would come out on roads for the acceptance of their demands.

Pakistan Railway Employees Prem Union divisional president Mehar Ali, provincial president Naeem Jan and All Pakistan Federation of Labour Durrani Group led a joint demonstration outside Peshawar Press Club to demand rights for the workers. The speakers paid glowing tributes to the Chicago martyrs and vowed to continue the struggle for the achievement of labour rights.

Meanwhile, functions were held in other parts of the province to mark the day.

HARIPUR: The labour community observed the May Day with the commitment to continue the struggle for better working conditions and wages in line with the provisions of the labour laws.

This resolve was expressed during May Day seminars held separately in different parts of Haripur. Workers took out rallies in Karak, Swabi and Mardan to mark the day and renew the pledge to work for their rights.