tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: The CIA police Wednesday claimed to have arrested the ringleader of a cattle thieves gang and recovered 9 buffaloes from him. According to DSP Imran Abbas Chadhar, the gang was involved in dozens of cattle theft incidents throughout the province and was wanted by police of different stations.
GUJRANWALA: The CIA police Wednesday claimed to have arrested the ringleader of a cattle thieves gang and recovered 9 buffaloes from him. According to DSP Imran Abbas Chadhar, the gang was involved in dozens of cattle theft incidents throughout the province and was wanted by police of different stations.