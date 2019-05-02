close
Thu May 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 2, 2019

CIA police

National

 
May 2, 2019

GUJRANWALA: The CIA police Wednesday claimed to have arrested the ringleader of a cattle thieves gang and recovered 9 buffaloes from him. According to DSP Imran Abbas Chadhar, the gang was involved in dozens of cattle theft incidents throughout the province and was wanted by police of different stations.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan