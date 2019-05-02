close
Thu May 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 2, 2019

Cop gunned down in Lahore

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 2, 2019

LAHORE: A police head-constable was brutally killed allegedly by a drugs peddler over some grudge in the Shahdara police area on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Ashfaq. He was posted at Central Police Office (CPO). He was on his way in a car along with his family. As he reached near Hayat Park, Jia Moosa, two unidentified persons riding a motorbike intercepted him and opened indiscriminate firing. As a result, he sustained eight bullet wounds. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

Police reached the crime scene after being informed. It is also stated that an accused drugs dealer, Abid Khan, had killed the victim over complaining against him. However, investigation is underway.

