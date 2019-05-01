Australian police detain man, neutralise explosive

SYDNEY: Australian bomb experts detonated "highly unstable" explosive materials found in a suburban Adelaide garden shed on Tuesday, following the arrest of a 43-year-old man police believe to hold anti-Muslim views.

Police said the incident was not being considered terror-related at the moment but "the state protection security branch" was helping with the ongoing investigation. Authorities late Monday found a small amount of substance believed to be triacetone triperoxide, used to make so-called "Mother of Satan" -- a chemical explosive used by Jihadi and other terror groups.

The man appeared in court early on Tuesday charged with manufacturing and possession of explosives. "The accused may have some right-wing nationalist anti-Muslim views," acting assistant police commissioner Craig Patterson told media.

"I stress they are only views to our knowledge which are being further explored." Patterson said the man was known to police. Public broadcaster the ABC said he had come to the attention of the authorities earlier this year for anti-Muslim social media posts.