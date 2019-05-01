Bid to smuggle heroin foiled at Karachi airport

Personnel of the Model Custom Collectorate of the Pakistan Customs foiled a smuggling bid of heroin to a foreign destination.

The spokesman for the customs said that, in the wee hours at Jinnah international Airport, Karachi, customs staff posted at the International Departure successfully foiled an attempt of smuggling by effecting a seizure of 1.2 kilograms of brown heroin powder. The illicit drug was being carried by a passenger (resident of Charssada) who was trying to fly to Qatar.

During a thorough examination at the customs counter, heroin powder was found by dismantling a plastic stool. It was so cleverly concealed in the container that it went almost undetected from the scanning machine installed at the departure counter.

However, experienced customs staff along with young officers made this excellent detection possible, said the spokesman. The suspect, Jawadullah, son of Hassan Ali, had been taken into custody along with his passport. The suspect and his brother worked as denters in Qatar and he was delivered this baggage (container) by his brother’s friend, Shoaib, from Multan.