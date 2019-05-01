FPCCI delegation holds meeting with GHP

KARACHI: A 25-member FPCCI delegation under the leadership of Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig met top leadership of Greater Houston Partnership (GHP), the biggest chamber of Houston with fortune 500 companies as its members.

The delegation also included S.M.Muneer former CEO TDAP, Noor Ahmed Khan VP FPCCI, Navaid Bukhari, Maqsood Naz. The US side was represented by Thomas Vajda, Acting Deputy Secretary Central Asian Affairs US Dept of State, Nymusi Igambi Director and Mark Russell Commercial Counselor US Foreign Commercial, Bod Harvey President and CEO and Jensen Shen Director Greater Houston Partnership. Baig gave a presentation on the investment opportunities in Pakistan particularly in tourism, IT, low cost housing, SEZs under CPEC, tax and other incentives announced by the government. He invited the companies from oil and gas exploration in Pakistan. S.M.Muneer expressed concern on the strict policy of US Consulate for Pakistani businessmen having good travel history and credentials. The Greater Houston Partnership showed great interest in prime minister’s five million low cost hosing scheme. The delegation also met County Judge KP George of Fort Bend County and attended dinner reception hosted by President Houston Karachi Twin City Association Saeed Shaikh in honor of Dr. Ikhtiar Baig and the visiting delegates.

Pakistan’s Consul General Aisha Farooqui was the chief guest to distribute the certificates of congressional recognition of Congresswoman Shela Jackson Lee to Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig on his contribution to trade and Industry.