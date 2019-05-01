US acknowledges Pak efforts for Intra-Afghan dialogue

ISLAMABAD: Finally, the United States publicly acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in trying to push forward the intra-Afghan dialogue to find a settlement to the very complicated situation inside Afghanistan in response to requests from Washington.

“Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad requested and received support (from Pakistan) for the need to accelerate intra-Afghan dialogue and negotiations as well as a reduction in violence, concrete steps necessary for a comprehensive settlement,” the US Embassy in Islamabad said in a statement at the conclusion of the visit of the American envoy. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi while speaking here Tuesday reiterated that peace in Afghanistan was imperative for regional connectivity and Pakistan was making sincere efforts for the success of the Afghan peace process.

“I have visited different countries and held meetings with the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad to find a way for peace in the neighbouring country,” he added.

Zalmay Khalilzad also once again expressed his appreciation for Prime Minister Khan Imran Khan’s recent remarks in support of the peace process and broader vision for stability and prosperity in the region, says the US statement.

Imran Khan’s recent statement on Afghanistan focused on the Afghanistan peace process. Imran Khan said there was a historic opportunity forpeace in the region and Pakistan is fully supporting the process, including the next logical step of intra-Afghan dialogue wherein Afghans will themselves decide upon the future of their country. He had condemned the continuing attacks by the Taliban to strengthen their position before returning to the negotiating table.

“For the first time, after almost 17 years, there is a prospect of peace. Pakistan is now playing its part in getting the Taliban and the (Afghan) government together and hoping that there will be a political settlement,” Imran Khan said while speaking in China.

Ambassador Khalilzad met Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood and other officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and senior military officials.

The Foreign Office, while commenting on Khalilzad’s meeting with Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood, said that both sides exchanged views on the ongoing cooperation for a political settlement in Afghanistan.

“The foreign secretary reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. The two sides agreed to remain closely engaged,” said the Foreign Office.

The US statement meanwhile pointed out that Ambassador Khalilzad reiterated that an end to the war will bring long overdue peace and stability for Afghans and an independent Afghanistan that precludes it from being used by terrorists to attack the United States or any other country.

“In addition, peace holds particular significance for the region by facilitating regional economic integration and Ambassador Khalilzad said such integration contributes to advancing Imran Khan’s vision for a development-centric transformation of Pakistan,” added the statement. However, so far, there is no word on when the next round of the US-Taliban and the intra-Afghan talks with the Taliban will commence.