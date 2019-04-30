close
Tue Apr 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2019

KP Workers Welfare Board releases Rs60m scholarships

National

PESHAWAR: The Workers Welfare Board (WWB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released Rs 60 million for the workers children scholarships. An official communiqué quoted WWB Chairman Khayam Hassan Khan as having said out of Rs800 million allocated for scholarships of the employees' children, over Rs380 million had been released so far to various educational institutions for better and quality education of the labourers' children. He said the board would continue financial assistance to the children of the low-salary employees in the shape of scholarships. In the current year, he said, the WWB would distribute the cheques for Rs800 million among them.

