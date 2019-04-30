Wasa evolves strategy to improve recovery process

Rawalpindi: The newly designated director of Recovery Department, Jamshed Aftab has evolved a strategy to improve the recovery process in order to generate more revenue.

Chairing a meeting on Monday, Jamshed Aftab told that through a letter to chief officers he has appealed to Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi and District Council to obtain NOC for clearing Property Transfer and Commercial cases of clients.

The director said that obtaining NOC from Wasa would help this department to make water bills recovery from defaulters. Obtaining of NOC from Wasa be made mandatory for clients who apply for property transfer and changes in proper states. In this regard Wasa would issue SOP under which NOC would be issued in three days period to the clients who clear their outstanding dues against water tariff. While the clients who pay outstanding dues on the spot would be issued NOCs on the same day.

To make the recovery process more effective, Wasa has also decided to make a survey for assessing the number of defaulters both commercial and residential consumers. Thereafter, Wasa would prepare a data of commercial and domestic properties.

While referring to the directions given by Secretary Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Zafar Nasrullah, the director told that the process of recovery would be intensified. There will be no place for the staff in Water Recovery which do not perform their duties in proper and efficient way, Jamshed Aftab cleared.

On the occasion, Jamshed Aftab who before his transfer had served as Director Town Planning in RDA also issued directions to the concerned officials of water section for launching a crackdown against defaulters and consumers, which have installed illegal connections. The water connections of such consumers be disconnected on the spot and be not restored till payment of dues and regularisation of water connections, he said.

Before start of crackdown by Wasa, the consumers themselves should approach Wasa for clearing dues and get their illegal connections regularized, Jamshed Aftab appealed. Otherwise Wasa would not spare anyone, he cleared.